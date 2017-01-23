ACLU of Wisconsin Files Lawsuit to Stop Alleged Abuse at Juvenile Correctional Facilities

ACLU of Wisconsin says staff at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake have been excessively using pepper spray and solitary confinment There are more allegations of the mistreatment of juvenile inmates at two Wisconsin facilities, the Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls. The ACLU of Wisconsin has filed a lawsuit alleging cruel and unusual punishment, over the use solitary confinement and pepper spray.

