ACLU of Wisconsin and Juvenile Law Center Sue Over Alleged Inhumane...

In December 2015, federal and state officials raided two juvenile detention centers in Wisconsin, The Lincoln Hills School for Boys and the Copper Lake School for Girls , following reports of mistreatment of the children being held there. The raid resulted in many staff firings and new leadership, but more than a year later, the conditions in both facilities remain grim and the treatment of many of the youth remains barbaric, according to a lawsuit filed this week.

