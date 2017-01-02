A virus first found in chickens is implicated in human obesity

As someone who's struggled with his weight all his life , I've long been fascinated with the science of weight and obesity; many years ago I listened to a Quirks & Quarks segment detailing the theory that the modern obesity epidemic was the result of a bird flu that affected our gut flora and changed our metabolisms to make us hungrier and more susceptible to convert the food we ate to fat. I've not been able to locate that episode since, but the theory has lingered in my memory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.