A tax break for Minnesotans who work in Wisconsin?
Fed up with Wisconsin officials after a string of failed tax reciprocity negotiations, House Taxes Committee Chairman Greg Davids is trying a new approach. "Working with Wisconsin - you might as well be talking to a stump when it comes right down to it," Davids said.
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|20 hr
|huntcoyotes
|113
|looking for jason novak
|Mon
|AlainaW1226
|1
|Lake Michigan shipwreck graveyard nears federal...
|Jan 10
|Sail
|1
|Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid...
|Jan 9
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Jan 6
|Brian
|79
|Wisconsin Legislators Propose Dueling Bills Rel...
|Jan 6
|Brian
|3
|16 numbers that explain politics in 2016
|Jan 1
|Le Jimbo
|4
