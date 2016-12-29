Wisconsin's Wilmot Mountain ups its game after $13 million renovation
Wilmot Mountain general manager Taylor Ogilvie speaks about the new and improved ski resort, which he frequented as a child. Vail Resorts poured $13 million into the Wilmot, Wis., resort for renovations that include more food options, improved lifts and more.
