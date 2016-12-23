Wisconsin Republicans eye splitting u...

Wisconsin Republicans eye splitting up DNR

Read more: WKOW-TV

Republicans in control of the Wisconsin state Legislature are considering splitting up the Department of Natural Resources, scattering parks, forestry, environmental, hunting and fishing programs among three existing agencies and two new ones. The Wisconsin State Journal reports Thursday that lawmakers behind the plan say they're pursuing the dramatic change because the DNR is not working in its current form.

