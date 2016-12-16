Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer Fi...

Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer Finalists Named

Five producers will compete to become the winner of the 2017 Outstanding Young Farmer Award next month. Organizers say a special awards weekend is being planned for January 27-29 at the Clarion Hotel/Glacier Rock Conference Center in Baraboo, where the candidates will be interviewed, tested and evaluated by a panel of judges.

