Wisconsin judges with organ donation story to be in Rose Parade

It was a big Rose Bowl send off Tuesday for two Milwaukee judges who made national headlines for a kidney donation. Judges Joann Eiring and Derek Mosley traded in their judiciary gowns for hospital gowns when Joann donated a kidney to her best friend Derek.

