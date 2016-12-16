Wisconsin increases drunken driving p...

Wisconsin increases drunken driving penalties on Jan. 1

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Post-Bulletin

Advocates for sober driving say Wisconsin lawmakers need to expand drunken driving laws. Ignition interlock systems can prevent a car from starting if the driver's blood-alcohol content exceeds the legal limit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Dec 27 lllolllvlllolll 98
News Judge to hold hearing on stopping Wisconsin rec... Dec 13 Go Blue Forever 16
News Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers Dec 12 Not my President 78
News Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker still hopeful t... (Jan '11) Dec 10 Molly Sims 3
News Michigan recount now in doubt; Pennsylvania set... Dec 9 Kellyanne 5
News Why are people giving Jill Stein millions of do... Dec 5 spud 41
News After the Election, Trump Maintains his Bizarre... Nov '16 anti establishment 5
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,192 • Total comments across all topics: 277,494,260

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC