Wisconsin DOT Study Finds Tolls Would Raise Billions for State Highways, Boost Travel Costs
Tolling Wisconsin's U.S. interstates could raise billions for the state's most-traveled thoroughfares, but the cost would be borne by motorists, big upfront investments would be needed and it's unclear if the state could get the federal approval it would require, a new state Department of Transportation study finds. The study also finds Gov. Scott Walker's road-funding plan for the next two years, which holds the line on taxes and fees, puts Wisconsin roads on course to worsen "severely" over the next decade.
