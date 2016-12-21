Wisconsin DOT Study Finds Tolls Would...

Wisconsin DOT Study Finds Tolls Would Raise Billions for State Highways, Boost Travel Costs

Tolling Wisconsin's U.S. interstates could raise billions for the state's most-traveled thoroughfares, but the cost would be borne by motorists, big upfront investments would be needed and it's unclear if the state could get the federal approval it would require, a new state Department of Transportation study finds. The study also finds Gov. Scott Walker's road-funding plan for the next two years, which holds the line on taxes and fees, puts Wisconsin roads on course to worsen "severely" over the next decade.

