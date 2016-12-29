Wisconsin DNR Revises Position on Cli...

Wisconsin DNR Revises Position on Climate Change: Removes Caused by...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: NorCalBlogs

The state Department of Natural Resources recently scrubbed language from an agency web page on the Great Lakes that said humans and greenhouse gases are the main cause of climate change. [See DNR webpage The Great Lakes and a changing world .] The department made the changes on Dec. 21, striking out whole sentences attributing global warming to human activities and rising levels of carbon dioxide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorCalBlogs.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Tue lllolllvlllolll 99
News Judge to hold hearing on stopping Wisconsin rec... Dec 13 Go Blue Forever 16
News Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers Dec 12 Not my President 78
News Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker still hopeful t... (Jan '11) Dec 10 Molly Sims 3
News Michigan recount now in doubt; Pennsylvania set... Dec 9 Kellyanne 5
News Why are people giving Jill Stein millions of do... Dec 5 spud 41
News After the Election, Trump Maintains his Bizarre... Nov 29 anti establishment 5
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,101 • Total comments across all topics: 277,434,268

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC