Wisconsin DNR Revises Position on Climate Change: Removes Caused by...
The state Department of Natural Resources recently scrubbed language from an agency web page on the Great Lakes that said humans and greenhouse gases are the main cause of climate change. [See DNR webpage The Great Lakes and a changing world .] The department made the changes on Dec. 21, striking out whole sentences attributing global warming to human activities and rising levels of carbon dioxide.
