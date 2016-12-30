Wisconsin DNR Backtracks on Climate Change Cause
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has quietly removed language from its website that said humans and greenhouse gases are the main cause of climate change. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the website now states the cause of climate change is debatable.
