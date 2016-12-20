Walker's Big And Bold Answer To Clima...

Walker's Big And Bold Answer To Climate Change - Ignore It

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Crooks and Liars

He's come up with a big and bold solution to the problem of climate change - ignore it and hope it goes away! Wisconsin blogger James Rowen writes that Walker has taken the state's webpage dedicated to addressing climate change and had it changed to remove any reference to the word climate. Rowan provides a clear example of just how much Walker mangled the site to make it conform to corporate-driven propaganda: As it has done throughout the centuries, the earth is going through a change.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crooks and Liars.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Tue lllolllvlllolll 99
News Judge to hold hearing on stopping Wisconsin rec... Dec 13 Go Blue Forever 16
News Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers Dec 12 Not my President 78
News Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker still hopeful t... (Jan '11) Dec 10 Molly Sims 3
News Michigan recount now in doubt; Pennsylvania set... Dec 9 Kellyanne 5
News Why are people giving Jill Stein millions of do... Dec 5 spud 41
News After the Election, Trump Maintains his Bizarre... Nov 29 anti establishment 5
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,356 • Total comments across all topics: 277,429,887

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC