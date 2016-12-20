Walker's Big And Bold Answer To Climate Change - Ignore It

He's come up with a big and bold solution to the problem of climate change - ignore it and hope it goes away! Wisconsin blogger James Rowen writes that Walker has taken the state's webpage dedicated to addressing climate change and had it changed to remove any reference to the word climate. Rowan provides a clear example of just how much Walker mangled the site to make it conform to corporate-driven propaganda: As it has done throughout the centuries, the earth is going through a change.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crooks and Liars.