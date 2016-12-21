Walker talks prison, park fees and dr...

Walker talks prison, park fees and drug testing in interview

Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker said Wednesday that mistakes were made at the troubled Lincoln Hills juvenile prison, but he doesn't know whether anyone should be charged as a result of state and federal investigations. Walker, in an interview with The Associated Press , also said it's reasonable to raise entry and camping fees for Wisconsin state parks, but he's not excited about a proposal to require random drug testing for high school students participating in extracurricular activities.

