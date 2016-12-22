UW Funding in Jeopardy Over 'The Problem of Whiteness' Course
GOP lawmakers in Wisconsin are reportedly threatening to block additional state funding unless a new course at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, called "The Problem of Whiteness" is canceled. State Rep. Dave Murphy told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel he has told his staff to pour over university course offerings to make sure "they're legit."
