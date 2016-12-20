Traffic Cam: Multi-Vehicle Crash on Eastbound I-94
A traffic camera from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation captured the scene on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2013, as car after car driving too fast for conditions slid and crashed during a snowstorm on Highway 41-45 near Lannon Road in Washington County. About 40 vehicles wound up being involved in the crash, though thankfully no one was seriously injured.
