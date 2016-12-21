Timber company wants sand plant in western Wisconsin
A timber company subsidiary is looking to build a sand processing facility in western Wisconsin that would eliminate more than 16 acres of wetlands. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Meteor Timber wants to build sand drying plant along Interstate 94 in Monroe County and a sand mine in neighboring Jackson County.
