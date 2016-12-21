Ryan: GOP has to fight to win Wisconsin again
Paul Ryan Ryan: GOP has to fight to win Wisconsin again The last stand: Why I will vote for John Kasich in today's Electoral College Priebus flexes muscle in Trump Tower MORE said Monday that Republicans can't take Wisconsin for granted in future elections, after the party carried the state's presidential vote for the first time in 32 years. "We really have an energetic battle of ideas here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|2 hr
|Trump your President
|92
|Judge to hold hearing on stopping Wisconsin rec...
|Dec 13
|Go Blue Forever
|16
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Dec 12
|Not my President
|78
|Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker still hopeful t... (Jan '11)
|Dec 10
|Molly Sims
|3
|Michigan recount now in doubt; Pennsylvania set...
|Dec 9
|Kellyanne
|5
|Why are people giving Jill Stein millions of do...
|Dec 5
|spud
|41
|After the Election, Trump Maintains his Bizarre...
|Nov 29
|anti establishment
|5
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC