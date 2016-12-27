Outrage Over the Economy Doesn't Explain Surging Global Populism
The year belonged to people like Bill Heinzelman, a retiree from Wisconsin, and Lucien Durand, a farmer in southeastern France. They helped propel the populist wave that swept across the western world in 2016, blindsiding pollsters and investors with how strongly they felt the status quo in politics must go.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|5 hr
|lllolllvlllolll
|99
|Judge to hold hearing on stopping Wisconsin rec...
|Dec 13
|Go Blue Forever
|16
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Dec 12
|Not my President
|78
|Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker still hopeful t... (Jan '11)
|Dec 10
|Molly Sims
|3
|Michigan recount now in doubt; Pennsylvania set...
|Dec 9
|Kellyanne
|5
|Why are people giving Jill Stein millions of do...
|Dec 5
|spud
|41
|After the Election, Trump Maintains his Bizarre...
|Nov 29
|anti establishment
|5
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC