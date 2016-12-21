'Orwellian': Scott Walker admin. quietly scrubs mentions...

'Orwellian': Scott Walker admin. quie...

Republican Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's administration has removed the word "climate" from a Department of Natural Resources website dedicated to climate change. Throughout his time as governor of Wisconsin, Walker has taken a series of actions to "reduce the role of science in environmental policymaking and to silence discussion of controversial subjects, including climate change, by state employees," according to the Scientific American .

