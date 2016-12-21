Northern Wisconsin loggers delaying timber harvests
Wisconsin Public Radio reports that prices for timber products have dropped over the past eight months. Henry Schienebeck, executive director of the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association, says an oversupply of raw material on the market is leading some to consider their options.
