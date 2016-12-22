No-interest loans offered for homes needing repair
Low-income people in Brown and nearby counties who own homes in need of repairs are invited to apply for no-interest loans via a block-grant program No-interest loans offered for homes needing repair Low-income people in Brown and nearby counties who own homes in need of repairs are invited to apply for no-interest loans via a block-grant program Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://gbpg.net/2ikllBY GREEN BAY - Low-income homeowners in Brown and nine other Northeastern Wisconsin counties are encouraged to apply for no-interest government loans to fund home repairs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Fri
|Go Blue Forever
|97
|Judge to hold hearing on stopping Wisconsin rec...
|Dec 13
|Go Blue Forever
|16
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Dec 12
|Not my President
|78
|Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker still hopeful t... (Jan '11)
|Dec 10
|Molly Sims
|3
|Michigan recount now in doubt; Pennsylvania set...
|Dec 9
|Kellyanne
|5
|Why are people giving Jill Stein millions of do...
|Dec 5
|spud
|41
|After the Election, Trump Maintains his Bizarre...
|Nov 29
|anti establishment
|5
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC