Minnesota Vikings team plane slides off taxiway at Wisconsin airport
The Minnesota Vikings spent more than three hours on an airplane Friday night after a rear wheel on the plane's landing gear slid off the taxiway. Vikings plane slides off taxiway at Appleton airport The Minnesota Vikings spent more than three hours on an airplane Friday night after a rear wheel on the plane's landing gear slid off the taxiway.
