Letter writer reminds Hillary Clinton to look in mirror for blame
Hillary Clinton has named the people responsible for her loss: James Comey and Vladimir Putin. A few questions directed at Clinton: Did Putin tell her to virtually ignore Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, traditionally Democratic strongholds? Did Putin tell her to refer to hard-working, blue-collar white Americans as a basket of deplorables? Did Comey tell her to set up her own private server and risk national security information, even after being warned three times by the state department to shut it down? Seems that she wasn't that concerned about hacking at that time.
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|5 hr
|lllolllvlllolll
|99
|Judge to hold hearing on stopping Wisconsin rec...
|Dec 13
|Go Blue Forever
|16
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Dec 12
|Not my President
|78
|Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker still hopeful t... (Jan '11)
|Dec 10
|Molly Sims
|3
|Michigan recount now in doubt; Pennsylvania set...
|Dec 9
|Kellyanne
|5
|Why are people giving Jill Stein millions of do...
|Dec 5
|spud
|41
|After the Election, Trump Maintains his Bizarre...
|Nov 29
|anti establishment
|5
