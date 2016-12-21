Jefferson updated on riverfront housing

The Jefferson Common Council on Tuesday was updated on the redevelopment of the property formerly known as Jefferson Wood Products Inc. and Foremost Buildings, Inc. Gorman and Company Inc., Oregon, is looking to develop the existing structure, located at 134-138 W. Candise St., in Jefferson, as a workforce housing apartment building for approximately 36 one-, two- and three-bedroom loft-style units. "This is a great project," City Administrator Tim Freitag said.

