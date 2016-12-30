Goodyear unveils tire sculptures of W...

Goodyear unveils tire sculptures of Western Michigan and Wisconsin mascots

Western Michigan and Wisconsin mascot tire sculptures created by artist Blake McFarland unveiled at Omni Hotel in Dallas on December 29, 2016. Ceremonies and festivities are commonplace during the week leading up to the 81st Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.

