Former dog track in western Wisconsin may be developed
A developer is pitching a plan to convert a former dog track in western Wisconsin into a baseball stadium and office park. The Hudson City Council is considering the development plan for the former St. Croix Meadows that has been vacant since the greyhound racing track closed in 2001.
