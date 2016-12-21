DNR stands behind phone-in registration
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will be sticking with its new online and phone-in deer registration next year, despite controversy swirling around the agency's numbers, which show a higher deer harvest in the North amid conflicting reports from the field. According to the DNR, the Northern Forest Zone's buck harvest this year increased by 30 percent from 2015.
