DNR scrubs climate change cause from website

Wisconsin's DNR has changed its website to avoid saying the consensus of active climate scientists is that human activity is causing climate change. Gov. Scott Walker, seen above with president-elect Donald J. Trump, says federal initiatives to slow climate change are too costly.

