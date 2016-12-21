Despite media focus on Sheriff David Clarke, death part of life in Wisconsina s jails

While the mainstream media has concentrated its coverage on inmate deaths at the Milwaukee County Jail run by Sheriff David Clarke, there hasn't been the same laser-like focus on Wisconsin's other county jails - where inmate deaths and death rates are as high or higher. Milwaukee County's outspoken conservative sheriff believes the disparate treatment has everything to do with politics and a Milwaukee-area media that loves to throw public relations punches at him.

