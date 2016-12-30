Designate before you celebrate on New...

Designate before you celebrate on New Year's weekend

Although no one really knows what the new year will bring, everyone who will be out celebrating on New Year's weekend can take steps to make sure 2017 doesn't start with a drunken driving arrest or a serious crash. "Last year, the new year began tragically with two traffic deaths during the holiday period from Dec. 31 to Jan. 3. This year, our goal is zero traffic fatalities," says David Pabst, director of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Bureau of Transportation Safety.

