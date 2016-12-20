DeForest Associate Principal receives regional award
In a surprise presentation at his school, the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators named Douglas Crowley of DeForest Area High School as the winner of this year's Associate Principal of the Year Award. The Wisconsin Associate Principal of the Year program recognizes an associate principal whose leadership has resulted in improved student learning, instructional collaboration, and a safe and positive school environment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|2 hr
|Trump your President
|92
|Judge to hold hearing on stopping Wisconsin rec...
|Dec 13
|Go Blue Forever
|16
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Dec 12
|Not my President
|78
|Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker still hopeful t... (Jan '11)
|Dec 10
|Molly Sims
|3
|Michigan recount now in doubt; Pennsylvania set...
|Dec 9
|Kellyanne
|5
|Why are people giving Jill Stein millions of do...
|Dec 5
|spud
|41
|After the Election, Trump Maintains his Bizarre...
|Nov 29
|anti establishment
|5
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC