Death penalty reinstatement voted 2016's top Nebraska story
The death penalty has been voted the top Nebraska story for 2016 by newspaper and broadcast members of The Associated Press and by AP staffers. Nebraska voters reinstated the death penalty on Nov. 8 when they overturned the Legislature's decision last year to abolish capital punishment.
