Court: DOJ doesn't have to release Sc...

Court: DOJ doesn't have to release Schimel videos

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel speaks to reporters in Madison, Wis. The Wisconsin Supreme Court rejected Democrats' efforts Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, to force the release of training videos featuring Republican Schimel before he became attorney general, finding that he didn't say anything inappropriate in them, as Democrats initially alleged, and that releasing them could hurt prosecutors and crime victims.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Tue lllolllvlllolll 99
News Judge to hold hearing on stopping Wisconsin rec... Dec 13 Go Blue Forever 16
News Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers Dec 12 Not my President 78
News Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker still hopeful t... (Jan '11) Dec 10 Molly Sims 3
News Michigan recount now in doubt; Pennsylvania set... Dec 9 Kellyanne 5
News Why are people giving Jill Stein millions of do... Dec 5 spud 41
News After the Election, Trump Maintains his Bizarre... Nov 29 anti establishment 5
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,387 • Total comments across all topics: 277,424,158

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC