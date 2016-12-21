Cause of death pending Hebron man die...

Cause of death pending Hebron man dies after Friday blaze

Roy J. Haas died Saturday at University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison after reportedly sustaining severe burns in the fire at his Haas Road home in the early hours of Dec. 16. Jefferson County Medical Examiner Nichol Tesch said this morning that the results of his autopsy were not back and thus she could not confirm whether his death was caused by the injuries sustained in the fire. "At this point, the cause of the fire is still undetermined and it may ultimately remain that," Jefferson Fire Chief Ron Wegner said.

