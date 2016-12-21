Bringing together faith and business communities
Pastor Jerome Smith Sr. is growing accustomed to changing lives. He seems to be the right man for the job.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Dec 27
|lllolllvlllolll
|98
|Judge to hold hearing on stopping Wisconsin rec...
|Dec 13
|Go Blue Forever
|16
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Dec 12
|Not my President
|78
|Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker still hopeful t... (Jan '11)
|Dec 10
|Molly Sims
|3
|Michigan recount now in doubt; Pennsylvania set...
|Dec 9
|Kellyanne
|5
|Why are people giving Jill Stein millions of do...
|Dec 5
|spud
|41
|After the Election, Trump Maintains his Bizarre...
|Nov 29
|anti establishment
|5
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC