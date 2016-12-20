2016 year in review: Wisconsin's presidential recount
Finalizing the outcome of the presidential election in Wisconsin proved difficult this year, with the state thrust into a national battle over recounting the results. Despite finishing fourth in the state's presidential vote, Green Party nominee Jill Stein requested the recount Thanksgiving week.
