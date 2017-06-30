WDFW proposes use of pesticide to remove unwanted species
State fishery managers will host five public meetings in July to discuss the use of rotenone treatments to remove unwanted fish species from lakes and streams. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is proposing to treat Rigley, Rocky, and Williams lakes in Stevens County, Hog and Fishtrap lakes in Spokane County, and Ephrata Lake in Grant County.
