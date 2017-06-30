Washington Pushes Deadline On Vancouver Oil Terminal Decision
The deadline to reach a decision on a controversial oil terminal planned for Vancouver has been pushed back again. The Washington state Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council, or EFSEC, filed an extension that will give it until Aug. 31 to make a recommendation to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christie to shut down state for Norcross and Sw...
|19 hr
|News one
|1
|Melania Trump keeps DC entry low key; Barron dr...
|Jun 29
|Truth
|186
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Jun 12
|Just Slim
|276,632
|James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08)
|Jun 4
|The Worlds Bigges...
|7
|Possible leak found at Washington nuclear site
|May '17
|Supersized Nuke S...
|3
|Turning the FBI fiasco into a victory
|May '17
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|14
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May '17
|swedenforever
|10
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC