Washington Legislature passes paid fa...

Washington Legislature passes paid family leave measure

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: SFGate

Sen. Mark Mullet, from left, D-Issaquah, Sen. Reuven Carlyle, D-Seattle, Sen. Karen Keiser, D-Kent, and Sen. Marko Liias, D-Lynnwood, applaud on the Senate floor after the Senate approved a paid family leave program at the Capitol Friday, June 30, 2017, in Olympia, Wash.. The measure, passed on a 37-12 vote Friday and now heads to the House, offers workers paid time off for the birth or adoption of a child or the serious medical condition of the worker or the worker's family member.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Christie to shut down state for Norcross and Sw... Fri News one 1
News Melania Trump keeps DC entry low key; Barron dr... Jun 29 Truth 186
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Jun 12 Just Slim 276,632
News James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08) Jun 4 The Worlds Bigges... 7
News Possible leak found at Washington nuclear site May '17 Supersized Nuke S... 3
News Turning the FBI fiasco into a victory May '17 Maggie Gallaghers... 14
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) May '17 swedenforever 10
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,801 • Total comments across all topics: 282,178,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC