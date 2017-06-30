Washington Legislature passes paid family leave measure
Sen. Mark Mullet, from left, D-Issaquah, Sen. Reuven Carlyle, D-Seattle, Sen. Karen Keiser, D-Kent, and Sen. Marko Liias, D-Lynnwood, applaud on the Senate floor after the Senate approved a paid family leave program at the Capitol Friday, June 30, 2017, in Olympia, Wash.. The measure, passed on a 37-12 vote Friday and now heads to the House, offers workers paid time off for the birth or adoption of a child or the serious medical condition of the worker or the worker's family member.
