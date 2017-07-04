Trump Puts A Twist On The Meaning Of 'Bully Pulpit'
President Trump speaks on Saturday during an event celebrating veterans at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, where he continued his rhetorical attacks on the media. More than a century ago, President Theodore Roosevelt had a habit of inviting journalists to the White House to share some of his thoughts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christie to shut down state for Norcross and Sw...
|Jun 30
|News one
|1
|Melania Trump keeps DC entry low key; Barron dr...
|Jun 29
|Truth
|182
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Jun 12
|Just Slim
|276,632
|James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08)
|Jun 4
|The Worlds Bigges...
|7
|Possible leak found at Washington nuclear site
|May '17
|Supersized Nuke S...
|3
|Turning the FBI fiasco into a victory
|May '17
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|14
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May '17
|swedenforever
|10
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC