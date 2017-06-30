Trump backs repealing 'Obamacare' now, replacing it later
President Donald Trump barged into Senate Republicans' delicate health care negotiations Friday, declaring that if lawmakers can't reach a deal they should simply repeal "Obamacare" right away and then replace it later on. Trump's tweet revives an approach that GOP leaders and the president himself considered but dismissed months ago as impractical and politically unwise.
