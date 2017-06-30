The Next Multi-Million Dollar Special Election Is in SeattleMoney and ...
A special election gives Democrats a chance for a state government "trifecta" in Washington - and some national momentum going into the 2018 midterms. With no competitive congressional special elections left on the calendar for 2017, restless political speculators - and, in particular, disappointed Democrats looking for a clear W after a series of close special-election losses - are focusing on a state legislative race in Washington that could flip control of that state's senate and give the Donkey Party its third West Coast trifecta.
