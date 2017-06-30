The Next Multi-Million Dollar Special Election Is in SeattleMoney and ...

A special election gives Democrats a chance for a state government "trifecta" in Washington - and some national momentum going into the 2018 midterms. With no competitive congressional special elections left on the calendar for 2017, restless political speculators - and, in particular, disappointed Democrats looking for a clear W after a series of close special-election losses - are focusing on a state legislative race in Washington that could flip control of that state's senate and give the Donkey Party its third West Coast trifecta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Magazine.