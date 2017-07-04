Tale of a traitor: Is the famous betr...

Tale of a traitor: Is the famous betrayal of Benedict Arnold echoed in Michael Flynn?

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Salon.com

Embittered by rejection and in need of money, a general turns against his own country. Who are we talking about? I've heard dozens of people over the pre-Fourth of July weekend make the comment that the founders must be rolling over in their graves at the spectacle of Donald Trump as president of the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Christie to shut down state for Norcross and Sw... Jun 30 News one 1
News Melania Trump keeps DC entry low key; Barron dr... Jun 29 Truth 182
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Jun 12 Just Slim 276,632
News James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08) Jun 4 The Worlds Bigges... 7
News Possible leak found at Washington nuclear site May '17 Supersized Nuke S... 3
News Turning the FBI fiasco into a victory May '17 Maggie Gallaghers... 14
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) May '17 swedenforever 10
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,612 • Total comments across all topics: 282,240,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC