Shawn Vestal: Think right-to-carry laws have made you safer?...
There are 4 comments on the The Spokesman-Review story from 10 hrs ago, titled Shawn Vestal: Think right-to-carry laws have made you safer?.... In it, The Spokesman-Review reports that:
Handguns are displayed on a vendor's table at an annual gun show in Albany, New York on Jan. 26, 2013. As if all that's needed to thwart violent crime is more cowboys carrying pistols at Chuck E. Cheese's.
#1 13 hrs ago
Don't like em, don't own one.
#2 10 hrs ago
Common sense is all that's required to figure this out, not research data that's twisted to fit a predetermined position.
Its not a coincidence that there have been dozens of mass shootings at schools and virtually none at police stations or gun shows. Even psychotic liberals hell bent on mass murder have enough sense to avoid places where they're likely to encounter armed resistance.
I may not feel much safer when I'm armed but I know for a fact that I'm no more at risk of violent crime by being armed.
#3 7 hrs ago
Ha ha ha ha!
Two studies by economics writers!
BOTH proclaimed anti gun advocates!
While proclaiming 20 other independent studies by crime and law experts is invalid without a single reason to dispute them.
#4 6 hrs ago
In the wake of the Sandy Hook tragedy, President Obama issued a list of Executive Orders. Notably among them, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) was given $10 million to research gun violence.
CDC findings.
1. Armed citizens are less likely to be injured by an attacker:
2. Defensive uses of guns are common:
Almost all national survey estimates indicate that defensive gun uses by victims are at least as common as offensive uses by criminals, with estimates of annual uses ranging from about 500,000 to more than 3 million per year…in the context of about 300,000 violent crimes involving firearms in 2008.
3. Mass shootings and accidental firearm deaths account for a small fraction of gun-related deaths, and both are declining: As gun sales and ownership reaches record levels.
4. Interventions (i.e, gun control) such as background checks, so-called assault rifle bans and gun-free zones produce can not be proven to produce results.
5. Gun buyback/turn-in programs are ineffective in reducing crime:
