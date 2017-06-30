School funding fix: Not even close, says McCleary lawyer
The plaintiff's attorney in the Washington Supreme Court's 2012 McCleary ruling, which requires major improvements in school funding, does not think so. "This does not even come close to what the state assured the Supreme Court that the state was going to be doing," said Thomas Ahearne, the Seattle attorney who successfully persuaded the court that the state is not meeting its constitutional duty in providing a sufficient basic education for more than 1 million students.
