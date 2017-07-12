Potato acreage down 25 percent since 2005 - Thu, 06 Jul 2017 PST
A Washington State University study has found a 25 percent decline in potato acreage in a significant portion of land atop the Odessa Aquifer between 2005 and 2015, due primarily to a drop in both water quality and water quantity. This is important to Adams, Grant, Lincoln and Franklin counties because the alternatives to potato production - mainly dry-farm wheat - don't provide anywhere the economic boost, or the jobs, that potatoes do, according to Matt Harris, director of government affairs for the Washington Potato Commission.
