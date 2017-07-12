Potato acreage down 25 percent since 2005 - Thu, 06 Jul 2017 PST

A Washington State University study has found a 25 percent decline in potato acreage in a significant portion of land atop the Odessa Aquifer between 2005 and 2015, due primarily to a drop in both water quality and water quantity. This is important to Adams, Grant, Lincoln and Franklin counties because the alternatives to potato production - mainly dry-farm wheat - don't provide anywhere the economic boost, or the jobs, that potatoes do, according to Matt Harris, director of government affairs for the Washington Potato Commission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.