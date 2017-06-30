Northwest Wine: Malbec shines under Columbia Valley's sunshine
Malbec has become a key variety in Washington wine country the past decade or so, producing some of the most remarkable and stylish reds in the Pacific Northwest. The grape thrives in its ancestral home in France's Bordeaux region and shines as an international variety in the high-altitude vineyards of Argentina's Mendoza Valley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shawn Vestal: Think right-to-carry laws have ma...
|5 hr
|payme
|4
|Christie to shut down state for Norcross and Sw...
|Jun 30
|News one
|1
|Melania Trump keeps DC entry low key; Barron dr...
|Jun 29
|Truth
|182
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Jun 12
|Just Slim
|276,632
|James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08)
|Jun '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|7
|Possible leak found at Washington nuclear site
|May '17
|Supersized Nuke S...
|3
|Turning the FBI fiasco into a victory
|May '17
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|14
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC