Mueller probe could draw focus to Russian crime operations
There are 1 comment on the Seattle Post-Intelligencer story from 4 hrs ago, titled Mueller probe could draw focus to Russian crime operations. In it, Seattle Post-Intelligencer reports that:
In this June 21, 2017, file photo, former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill following a closed door meeting in Washington. A 2001 Justice Department memo warned that no nation, including the United States, was immune from the threat posed by Russian organized crime.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
|
#1 9 hrs ago
Well, this explains One reason that Mueller has hired a Highly-educated Attorney to work on his Investigative Team, who is also highly-fluent in the Russian Language.
TRUMP was extremely chummy-chummy with a New York-based Mafia-Family, when they were in their Hey-Day...I can't remember if it was the, "Gotti"-Mob Family, or another one. But, as one Reporter said, just in the last couple of days, Trump's dirty deeds, attitude, and words are a lot like the Mafia's. Well...it looks like Trump might still be chummy-chummy with Russia's Mafia.
You can bet that if there's a Mob of Gangsters, anywhere within thousands of miles, Trump will find them and get involved with them.
Trump was raised with most of the N.Y., Mafia Kingpins, in one of the New York City Boroughs...Queens, N.Y., I think...but, I'm not sure which one it was. But, Trump was raised-up with them, in whichever One it was.
Kinda explains Trump's Criminal-side, doesn't it...AND his ability to get away with some of the things he does...at least, to get away with them, SO FAR!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christie to shut down state for Norcross and Sw...
|Jun 30
|News one
|1
|Melania Trump keeps DC entry low key; Barron dr...
|Jun 29
|Truth
|182
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Jun 12
|Just Slim
|276,632
|James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08)
|Jun 4
|The Worlds Bigges...
|7
|Possible leak found at Washington nuclear site
|May '17
|Supersized Nuke S...
|3
|Turning the FBI fiasco into a victory
|May '17
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|14
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May '17
|swedenforever
|10
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC