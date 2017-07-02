Melania Trump not a social butterfly
Two weeks into her new life as a full-time Washingtonian, Melania Trump is staying true to her reputation as more homebody than social butterfly. Her top priority has been settling in 11-year-old son Barron -- the first boy in the White House since John F. Kennedy Jr. more than 50 years ago.
